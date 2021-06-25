Quantcast
Lynch tapped as next Southern District chief judge

Lynch tapped as next Southern District chief judge

By: Staff Report June 25, 2021

Gary W. Lynch of Bolivar has been elected by the Court of Appeals Southern District as its next chief judge.

