Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court says interpreter can’t sue school district for injury

Court says interpreter can’t sue school district for injury

By: Jessica Shumaker June 29, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has declined to recognize a new element for establishing statutory employment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo