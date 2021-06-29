Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Doctor cleared in missed diagnosis of fatal cancer

Doctor cleared in missed diagnosis of fatal cancer

By: David Baugher June 29, 2021

A St. Charles County jury held that an emergency room doctor was not liable in the death of a 49-year-old man who was diagnosed with colon cancer several months after being warned only of mild inflammation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo