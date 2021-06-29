Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Robertson named St. Joseph city attorney

Robertson named St. Joseph city attorney

By: Staff Report June 29, 2021

Former longtime attorney for the city of St. Joseph Lisa Robertson is returning to the position after serving as city attorney for nearly six years in Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo