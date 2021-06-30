Quantcast
Settlement reached with insurer following crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 30, 2021

A woman injured in a motor vehicle accident in St. Charles County reached a $250,000 settlement with the other driver’s insurer, according to her attorney.

