Home / Featured / Supreme Court denies HOA attorneys’ fees

Supreme Court denies HOA attorneys’ fees

By: Jessica Shumaker June 30, 2021

A split Missouri Supreme Court has denied attorneys’ fees for a Columbia homeowners association after finding it was not entitled to the fees as a prevailing party in a dispute with property owners.

