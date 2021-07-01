Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Discrimination claim misses deadline by a day

Discrimination claim misses deadline by a day

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 1, 2021

The Court of Appeals Southern District held June 17 that a man who was passed over for promotion at a southwestern Missouri health care facility was a day late in filing his claim.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo