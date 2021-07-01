Quantcast
Robbins joins Littler in Kansas City

By: Staff Report July 1, 2021

William S. Robbins Jr. has joined Littler as a shareholder in its Kansas City office. Robbins, who was previously a shareholder at Polsinelli, represents companies in investigations involving compliance with federal and state workplace safety requirements, as well as in developing industry-specific safety standards. He also defends employers in whistleblower cases alleging violations of certain federal ...

