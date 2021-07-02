Quantcast
Newton to retire from Western District

Newton to retire from Western District

By: Jessica Shumaker July 2, 2021

After serving more than 21 years on the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District, Judge Thomas H. Newton will retire from the court on July 6.

