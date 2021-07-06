Quantcast
Al Jazeera journalists settle tear-gas suit

By: Jessica Shumaker July 6, 2021

Three Al Jazeera America journalists who were tear-gassed while covering the 2014 protests in Ferguson settled their federal suit against a St. Charles County law enforcement officer for $280,000, according to their attorney.

