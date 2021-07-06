Quantcast
Court rules attorney-review fees not permissible

By: Jessica Shumaker July 6, 2021

Public governmental bodies in Missouri are not permitted to charge Sunshine Law requesters for the time attorneys spend reviewing the request, a unanimous Missouri Supreme Court ruled June 29.

