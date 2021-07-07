Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Court declines to broaden grandparent visitation rights

Court declines to broaden grandparent visitation rights

By: Jessica Shumaker July 7, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has declined to grant a grandmother visitation rights after ruling that state law does not give her the opportunity to seek them outside of the context of a dissolution proceeding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo