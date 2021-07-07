Quantcast
Husch Blackwell adds chief diversity officer position

Husch Blackwell adds chief diversity officer position

By: Staff Report July 7, 2021

Husch Blackwell has hired Amanda Garcia-Williams as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

