Insurer's counteroffer ended 90-day settlement window 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 8, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on June 22 revived a lawsuit involving a motor vehicle collision, ruling that the defendant’s insurer had cut short its own window to consider the plaintiff’s settlement demand.

