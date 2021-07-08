Quantcast
Kansas City firm establishes scholarship for Black law students

Kansas City firm establishes scholarship for Black law students

By: Staff Report July 8, 2021

Kansas City-based law firm Stueve Siegel Hanson has given a $1 million gift to the University of Kansas School of Law to establish a scholarship for Black students.

