Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Video hearing for juvenile to be heard in Supreme Court

Video hearing for juvenile to be heard in Supreme Court

By: Jessica Shumaker July 12, 2021

A second case challenging the constitutionality of the use of videoconferencing software during court proceedings is on its way to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo