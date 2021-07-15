Quantcast
Designers, builder of demolished UMKC dorm settle suit 

By: Jessica Shumaker July 15, 2021

In two settlements, the designers and builders of a University of Missouri-Kansas City apartment building that was demolished in 2020 because of water and mold damage agreed to settle a suit brought by the University of Missouri.

