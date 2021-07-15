Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Federal court holds uninsured policy limited to $1 million

Federal court holds uninsured policy limited to $1 million

By: Jessica Shumaker July 15, 2021

A federal appeals court has reversed a lower-court ruling finding $3 million in uninsured-motorist coverage for the family of a woman who, along with her son, was killed in a car crash.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo