Home / Lawyers In The News / Former federal prosecutor joins Dentons 

Former federal prosecutor joins Dentons 

By: Staff Report July 15, 2021

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Stephen McAllister has joined Dentons’ litigation practice as counsel in the firm’s Kansas City office.

