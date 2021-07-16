Quantcast
Major Opinions: Appellate rulings range from immunity to insurance in 2021

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 16, 2021

Missouri’s appellate courts have spent the first part of 2021 emerging from pandemic restrictions, welcoming Judge Robin Ransom to the Missouri Supreme Court and issuing significant rulings in areas ranging from immunity for police to procedural rights of insurers.

