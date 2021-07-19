2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Crystal England

Paralegal: Paralegal, Law Office of Young, Kuhl & Frick

Crystal England’s duties range from drafting documents to preparing for hearings and trials to performing HR functions. “With family law, no two days are the same,” she said.

During the last year, England helped her Lee’s Summit-based firm weather the pandemic while doing the administrative work associated with changing the firm’s name — twice.

Perhaps most importantly, England is usually the first contact for clients who are often in the worst moments in their lives.

“It amazes me how she is able to turn what started off as a volatile telephone call from a scared potential client into an empowered person who feels confident and comfortable with a game plan of how to move on to the next chapter in their lives,” her nominator wrote.

What have been your key accomplishments in this role?

While working from home during COVID-19, I worked with staff and attorneys to update the templates we use for document drafting, which consisted of not only compiling common provisions included in our documents, but also finding unique provisions and putting them in a single document so it would be easier to locate. I also was instrumental in revising and updating our employee handbook to meet our firm’s ever-changing needs.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is helping people who are going through a very difficult time in their lives. I enjoy feeling like I am making a difference and maybe making their situation a little easier by being someone they can talk to and confide in.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

The best career advice I have received is to find a good mentor and to accept help when offered rather than thinking I need to have all of the answers and trying to take on too much myself.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021