2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Heather Zuerner

Paralegal: Paralegal, McShane & Brady

Heather Zuerner works with the attorneys and staff of McShane & Brady in Kansas City to effectively manage cases while providing superior services to its clients. It involves creating relationships with clients to ensure their needs are met and that they feel confident in the progression of their cases.

It also means asking if other co-workers need help to ensure the success of the team, encouraging the entire office to work harder and smarter. Her nominator described her as “one in a million.”

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

I have always loved the law. I started school with the intent of going to law school but wanted to pursue a career as a paralegal to ensure that I enjoyed the legal field as much as I thought I did. Eleven years later, I do.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is being a champion to the injured. Knowing that we are here to give clients the peace of mind that things are being taken care of so that they can solely focus on healing and recovering is the best feeling.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I ever received was to never stop learning, that asking for help is not a sign of weakness and to own your mistakes.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

People are surprised that to learn that I am absolutely terrified of needles but have a large tattoo on my upper arm.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021