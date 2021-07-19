2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Jane Lynch

Paralegal: Case Manager, Mutrux Firm Personal Injury Lawyers

Jane Lynch brings years of experience, a fierce work ethic and a kind and generous heart to her work.

“We call her the ‘Silent Assassin’ because she is an extraordinary researcher and detective!” her nominator wrote.

Lynch’s role is to make sure the cases move. That involves investigations, due diligence, setting up treatment, sending letters of representation and lots of client contact.

“If a PI case is a symphony, I am the conductor — making sure everyone is doing what they are supposed to be doing when they are supposed to do it,” she said.

What have been your key accomplishments in this role?

CLIENT SATISFACTION. My #1 Goal is to make sure we get a 5-star review from every client once their case is settled and closed. Look at our Google reviews and ask me if I am successful.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

I kind of fell into it. After a serious accident, my late husband decided he wanted to go to law school; he graduated with honors (SLU) but after a couple of years at a big firm downtown, he became disillusioned with the law. He was depressed and unhappy and one day he said he wanted to try to go it on his own. OK. So I took classes and got my paralegal certificate and we opened our own law office. And I loved it! Still do!

What is the best part of your job?

Helping people when they are at their most vulnerable — being that person who says: Hey — no worries. We can help you through this. And then following through.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Look at the law as though it is just a big rubber band. It can be pulled and stretched whichever way you need it to go, just think it through carefully. (And that is pretty much ALWAYS true).

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I spend my life absolutely terrified of making a mistake.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021