2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Pam Perica Ritter

Paralegal: Nurse Paralegal, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Pam Perica Ritter has been a registered nurse since 1974 and has worked as a nurse paralegal for nearly 30 years, the last 21 of them at Baker Sterchi’s Kansas City office.

She reviews the medical records that can make or break the defense of medical malpractice, personal injury and product liability cases, looking for the one nugget of information that allows the firm to defend the case.

One of her nominators called her “a pioneer in the legal profession in this community, and an irreplaceable friend and confidant.”

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

We had a recent move to another state. I had two young children at the time and was not ready to begin working nights at the local hospital when I had been accustomed working the day shift at my previous employment. After almost nine months, I came across an advertisement in the local paper looking to hire a nurse at a law firm in a nearby town. The ad included “flexible hours.” That piqued my interest. Keep in mind, 30 years ago a nurse working in a law firm was not the norm, and I decided to apply out of interest. There were 30 nurse applicants, and I was very surprised when I was notified that I had gotten the job. The rest is history.

What is the best part of your job?

Working with co-workers who respect me and are supportive of my medical background. I enjoy the flexibility in managing my caseload, providing a work product that offers detailed and accurate medical information, which allows the attorney to have a thorough understanding of the medical issues when presenting to the client.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I have always enjoyed running, but got into running marathons when I turned 50-years-old. I have run 22 marathons. My greatest running experience was running a marathon in Mannheim, Germany and participating in the Boston Marathon.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021