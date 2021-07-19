Quantcast
2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees

By: Staff Report July 19, 2021

Unsung Heroes 2021Sometimes, the person who does the heavy lifting gets lost in the excitement of the achievement. Sometimes, the person who has provided rock-solid support to help others shine gets left in the shadows, even when the well-meaning successful try to include them.

For the sixth year in a row, Missouri Lawyers Media is honored to facilitate Unsung Legal Heroes, a public recognition that moves a whole bunch of unsung heroes into the sung category.

At MLM we think we’ve done a terrific job at consistently recognizing top attorneys across this state through our many award programs. And while most of those folks don’t seek the spotlight either, having been nominated by others, they are often a leading force in their firms and businesses. Many of those well-deserving honors go to recognized faces within their organizations and the legal community.

This award was created to recognize the employees on whom attorneys rely day-in and day-out to consistently support their efforts. The ones who rise to the occasion despite anonymity.

You will find their stories on these pages. They are a testament to the Unsung Heroes who work for the cause, not the recognition. They are in every law firm, behind every outstanding attorney with support and focus. And they were nominated by their peers and managers.

There are 30 exceptional people recognized today in these pages.

Please join me in converting each from unsung status to regular hero.

They are now, officially and forever, sung.

Meet your heroes.

Accounting 

Susan Roach

Administrative Support Specialist 

Chloe Burkhead 

Pam Quinn 

Firm Administration 

Debra J. Holland 

Stacey Houston

Sherry Hurst 

Sherry Newsom 

Candice Suter 

Alethea Michelle Williams 

Michelle Wright 

Information Technology 

Jennifer L. Copeland 

Louis Carter Jr

Legal Marketing 

MeLinda Horrell 

Legal Secretary 

Lisa Baird 

Kimberly A. Camarena    

Paula J.S. Hall 

Brenda Raynes 

Lori Martin Schweickert 

Office Manager 

Mary Jones 

Stephanie Matchett 

Leslie McCray 

Paralegal 

Shana M. Baldwin  

Nyree M. Bradley 

Alesia Emison 

Crystal England 

Jane Lynch 

Sandy Naro   

Pam Perica Ritter  

Teresa Tallman 

Heather Zuerner 

