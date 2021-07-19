2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees

Sometimes, the person who does the heavy lifting gets lost in the excitement of the achievement. Sometimes, the person who has provided rock-solid support to help others shine gets left in the shadows, even when the well-meaning successful try to include them.

For the sixth year in a row, Missouri Lawyers Media is honored to facilitate Unsung Legal Heroes, a public recognition that moves a whole bunch of unsung heroes into the sung category.

At MLM we think we’ve done a terrific job at consistently recognizing top attorneys across this state through our many award programs. And while most of those folks don’t seek the spotlight either, having been nominated by others, they are often a leading force in their firms and businesses. Many of those well-deserving honors go to recognized faces within their organizations and the legal community.

This award was created to recognize the employees on whom attorneys rely day-in and day-out to consistently support their efforts. The ones who rise to the occasion despite anonymity.

You will find their stories on these pages. They are a testament to the Unsung Heroes who work for the cause, not the recognition. They are in every law firm, behind every outstanding attorney with support and focus. And they were nominated by their peers and managers.

There are 30 exceptional people recognized today in these pages.

Please join me in converting each from unsung status to regular hero.

They are now, officially and forever, sung.

Meet your heroes.

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021