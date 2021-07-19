2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Sandy Naro

Paralegal: Paralegal, Brown & James

Sandy Naro was hired right out of high school to work in the back office at a law firm, eventually becoming a secretary in the medical malpractice department and then a paralegal. After working for about 10 years she returned to school to obtain an associate’s degree in paralegal studies and a bachelor’s in business with an emphasis in health care administration.

She now works with the health care liability team at Brown & James in almost every aspect of the litigation process, and over the course of her career she’s assisted at hundreds of trials. She is a past president of the Missouri and the Greater St. Louis paralegal associations.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

I answered an ad in the newspaper for a secretarial position. I was 18 years old and thought I would stay a year or two to get some experience. I found I loved the work and I have been doing it since 1978! Every day is different, and every case is different!

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job in the people I work with and our clients. I am part of a team that provides a high level of dedication and service to our clients.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

The best career advice I have ever received is to listen and do your best. You can learn a lot by simply listening.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am an active adult volunteer with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri and I camp!

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021