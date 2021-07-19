2021 Unsung Legal Heroes: Teresa Tallman

Paralegal: Paralegal, Senior Settlement Coordinator, Rasmussen Dickey Moore

Teresa Tallman has worked with the attorneys of Rasmussen Dickey Moore as a paralegal for more than two decades.

She manages all filings in Madison County, Illinois, where the firm does extensive work in product liability litigation. That involves tracking the status of thousands of cases for multiple clients each day. She also oversees settlements for several clients, ensuring that everything runs as smoothly and timely as possible.

“Never one to seek the spotlight, Teresa has worked quietly but tirelessly to keep the wheels turning as our firm has evolved over the last 24 years,” her nominator writes.

What have been your key accomplishments in this role?

I have been with the firm for over 22 years. During that time the firm has grown considerably. I have had a hand in developing most of the current tools and processes used in cases handled by our firm.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

Honestly, circumstances and job availability in the small community I lived in at the time had more of an impact on my choice than anything else.

What is the best part of your job?

I enjoy what we do each day, so I am not sure that there is any “best part.”

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

“Keep moving forward.”

Unsung Legal Heroes 2021