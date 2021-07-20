Howard joins Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt, P.C. 

Quantcast
By: ryanoshea July 20, 2021

B.I. Howard joins the Kansas City firm as an associate and will focus on estate planning and trusts and estates administration, advising clients throughout the planning and distribution processes.

