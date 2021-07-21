Quantcast
Home / Featured / Court reinstates attorney who had affair with client

Court reinstates attorney who had affair with client

By: Jessica Shumaker July 21, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated the license of a St. Louis attorney who was suspended in 2019 for violating a rule prohibiting lawyers from having sexual relations with clients.

