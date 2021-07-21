Quantcast
Hueneger to receive Young Lawyer Award

By: Staff Report July 21, 2021

Jenna Hueneger of Stinson LLP will be awarded the John R. Essner Young Lawyer Award for pro bono work from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri during an awards ceremony in St. Louis next month.

