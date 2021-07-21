Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury grants modest damages for girl’s facial injuries

Jury grants modest damages for girl’s facial injuries

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 21, 2021

A Boone County jury awarded $25,000 to a young girl who suffered facial injuries in an automobile accident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo