Miller to lead Shook's St. Louis office

By: Staff Report July 22, 2021

Shook, Hardy & Bacon partner Adam Miller will lead the firm’s new St. Louis office, which was opened this year to better serve clients with legal representation in the pharmaceutical, medical device and environmental industries.

