Supreme Court leaves Medicaid expansion in place

Supreme Court leaves Medicaid expansion in place

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 23, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on July 22 upheld Missouri voters’ decision to expand the state’s Medicaid system, even as they also affirmed lawmakers’ right to put as much or as little money into the system as they want.

