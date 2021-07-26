Quantcast
The POWER List: Rik Siro

Last year, Rik Siro helped secure a $4.9 million jury verdict for the former general manager of a Kansas City shopping center who alleged she was terminated after refusing to use money from parking meters — which were supposed to go to charities — to cover the center’s operating costs.

