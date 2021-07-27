Quantcast
Congress considers legislation to protect federal judges

Congress considers legislation to protect federal judges

July 27, 2021

The U.S. Marshals Service reports a major increase in the number of threats or inappropriate communications against federal judges and court staff, prompting federal legislation to protect them.

