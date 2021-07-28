Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit says saw-injury case can’t proceed without expert

8th Circuit says saw-injury case can’t proceed without expert

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 28, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed on July 20 that a district court properly excluded a key expert witness for a plaintiff who alleges he was injured by a saw.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo