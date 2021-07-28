Quantcast
Commentary: Missouri Supreme Court voids 2018 Missouri Public Reform law

Commentary: Missouri Supreme Court voids 2018 Missouri Public Reform law

By: Terry Potter and Demetrius Peterson July 28, 2021

On June 1, 2021, in a 5-2 decision, the Missouri Supreme Court sitting en banc affirmed a circuit court decision that voided in its entirety HB 1413, which was enacted by the Missouri legislature in 2018 and sought to change collective bargaining laws for public-sector labor organizations in the state of Missouri.

