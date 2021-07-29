Quantcast
Beasley to serve as Illinois Defense Counsel president

Beasley to serve as Illinois Defense Counsel president

By: Staff Report July 29, 2021

Laura Beasley is a litigation attorney at Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, where she has successfully represented individuals, institutions and corporate clients for over 18 years.

