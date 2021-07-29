Quantcast
Jury faults psychiatrist for woman’s suicide attempt

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 29, 2021

A Clay County jury awarded more than $806,000 to a young woman who severely burned herself in an attempted suicide after she was discharged from a local hospital.

