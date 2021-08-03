Quantcast
Garrison becomes Navy-Marine appellate judge

By: Staff Report August 3, 2021

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison has been sworn in as a judge on the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals.

