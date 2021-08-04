Quantcast
Family settles for $2.5M after man is killed in mid-Missouri crash

Family settles for $2.5M after man is killed in mid-Missouri crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 4, 2021

The daughters of a man killed in a motor vehicle collision in central Missouri reached a $2.5 million settlement, according to their attorney.

