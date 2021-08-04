Quantcast
Stacey Janssen and Peter Andreone join Kennyhertz Perry in Kansas City

By: Staff Report August 4, 2021

Stacey Janssen brings over 30 years of experience in elder law, estate and special needs planning, probate and fiduciary litigation. Peter Andreone has over a decade of experience practicing law in Kansas, Missouri, and Maryland.

