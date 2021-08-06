Quantcast
Appeals court nixes sanction for vacationing attorney

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 6, 2021

The Court of Appeals Southern District on Aug. 3 threw out a sanctions order against a mid-Missouri public defender’s office after an attorney’s vacation to Mexico in the middle of a pandemic caused a judge to postpone a trial.

