Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / ArchCity founder faces discipline for credit card misuse

ArchCity founder faces discipline for credit card misuse

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 9, 2021

The co-founder of the prominent civil-rights law firm ArchCity Defenders is facing disciplinary proceedings after he misused a firm credit card.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo