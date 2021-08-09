Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Deputy court administrator Byrd honored for 50 years of helping kids

By: ryanoshea August 9, 2021

Jackson County Executive Frank White issued a proclamation honoring Deputy Court Administrator Theresa Byrd for her half century of service to the Jackson County Family Court.

