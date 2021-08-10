Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Naseem to serve on Board of Directors of Nation’s Criminal Defense Bar

Naseem to serve on Board of Directors of Nation’s Criminal Defense Bar

By: Staff Report August 10, 2021

Kansas City attorney Shazzie Naseem is among 16 individuals sworn in to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers at the association’s annual meeting in July.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo