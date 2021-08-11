Quantcast
Commentary: Long COVID as a disability under federal anti-discrimination laws

By: Staff Report August 11, 2021

Due to the “persistent and significant” health issues presented by long COVID, the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) published guidance to explain the application of federal disability laws to individuals suffering from long COVID.

