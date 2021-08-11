Quantcast
Echols, Baeza-Stout join Armstrong Teasdale

Echols, Baeza-Stout join Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report August 11, 2021

Armstrong Teasdale is adding an attorney to its St. Louis office and another to its Kansas City office. Partner Kelly A. Echols has joined the firm and will be working from both Kansas City and Salt Lake City.

