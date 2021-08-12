Quantcast
Louisiana jury sides with former mechanic with mesothelioma 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 12, 2021

Attorneys with Alton-based Simmons Hanly Conroy won an $8.26 million verdict on behalf of a Louisiana resident who alleged he was exposed to asbestos while working for Ford Motor Company.

