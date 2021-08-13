Quantcast
Televangelist can’t sue out-of-state investigators in Missouri

By: ryanoshea August 13, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Aug. 12 that televangelist Jim Bakker can’t use a Missouri-based federal court to block investigations by Arkansas and California officials into alleged misrepresentations he made about a product to treat COVID-19.

